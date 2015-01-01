Abstract

The aim of the present study was to examine the mediating role of the problematic social networking sites use (PSNSU) in the relationship between both cybervictimization and offline victimization and cyberbullying in boys and girls. The sample consisted of 2,011 adolescents (50.67% boys and 49.32% girls), aged between 12 and 18 years old (M = 14.17, SD = 1.47), enrolled in schools in Andalusia, Spain. To examine this objective, moderated mediation model of the PROCESS macro was used. The results showed that both cybervictimization and offline victimization are positively related to cyberbullying directly and indirectly through PSNSU. Moreover, it was observed that boys victimized both online and offline demonstrated a higher involvement in cyberbullying, whereas girls reported a higher PSNSU. However, the PSNSU mediating effect was not moderated by gender. Finally, the results and their practical implications are discussed.



El objetivo del presente estudio fue examinar el papel mediador del uso problemático de las redes sociales virtuales (UPRSV) en la relación entre la cibervictimización, la victimización offline y el ciberbullying en chicos y chicas. Los participantes fueron 2,011 adolescentes (50.67% chicos y 49.32% chicas), con edades comprendidas entre los 12 y los 18 años (M = 14.17, DT = 1.47), escolarizados en centros educativos de Andalucía (España). Para examinar este objetivo se utilizó el modelo de mediación moderada de la macro de PROCESS. Los resultados obtenidos mostraron que la cibervictimización y la victimización offline se relacionan positivamente con el ciberbullying de manera directa e indirecta, a través del UPRSV. Además, se observó que los chicos victimizados tanto online como offline mostraron una mayor implicación en el ciberbullying mientras que las chicas mostraron un mayor UPRSV. Sin embargo, el efecto mediador del UPRSV no era moderado por el género. Finalmente se discuten los resultados y sus implicaciones prácticas.

