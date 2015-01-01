|
Martínez-Ferrer MF, León-Moreno C, Suárez-Relinque C, Moral-Arroyo GD, Musitu-Ochoa G. Psychosoc. Interv. 2021; 30(3): 155-162.
Cibervictimización, victimización offline y ciberbullying: el rol mediador del uso problemático de las redes sociales virtuales en chicos y chicas
(Copyright © 2021, Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid)
The aim of the present study was to examine the mediating role of the problematic social networking sites use (PSNSU) in the relationship between both cybervictimization and offline victimization and cyberbullying in boys and girls. The sample consisted of 2,011 adolescents (50.67% boys and 49.32% girls), aged between 12 and 18 years old (M = 14.17, SD = 1.47), enrolled in schools in Andalusia, Spain. To examine this objective, moderated mediation model of the PROCESS macro was used. The results showed that both cybervictimization and offline victimization are positively related to cyberbullying directly and indirectly through PSNSU. Moreover, it was observed that boys victimized both online and offline demonstrated a higher involvement in cyberbullying, whereas girls reported a higher PSNSU. However, the PSNSU mediating effect was not moderated by gender. Finally, the results and their practical implications are discussed.
