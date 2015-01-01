Abstract

Teléfono de la Esperanza (TE) is the main Spanish helpline providing telephone listening and support for callers in crisis. Crisis helplines can facilitate the identification of persons at risk for suicide. The main goals of this cross-sectional study were to identify severe suicidal ideation and to explore the differential characteristics between callers with severe and low-moderate suicidal ideation. A sample of 26,032 callers to TE was assessed; 544 callers with suicidal ideation were evaluated through ATENSIS, an assessment tool designed to collect information related to suicidal ideation. Comparisons between severe and low-moderate suicidal ideators in sociodemographics, telephone call timing, risk factors, and suicidality variables were conducted. Sixty-four (11.8%) of the suicidal ideators presented with severe suicidal ideation and 480 (88.2%) with low-moderate severity. Significant differences in several sociodemographic characteristics, risk factors, and suicidality variables between both levels of suicidal ideation severity were found. In the regression analysis, the main variables related to the presence of high suicidal ideation severity were preparatory acts, previous suicide attempts, non-suicidal self-injuries, lack of life sense, age, and hopelessness. It is concluded that helplines can be used to identify suicidal ideation among callers and to provide rapid crisis interventions according to the risk of suicide.



===



El Teléfono de la Esperanza (TE) es la principal línea telefónica de ayuda en España que brinda apoyo a las personas en situaciones de crisis. Las líneas telefónicas de ayuda pueden facilitar la identificación de personas en riesgo de suicidio. Los objetivos principales de este estudio transversal fueron identificar la ideación suicida grave y explorar las características diferenciales con respecto a la ideación suicida moderada. Se revisaron las llamadas al TE de 26,032 personas y se evaluó una muestra de 544 personas que presentaban ideación suicida a través de ATENSIS, una herramienta diseñada para recopilar información sobre la ideación suicida. Se comparó a las personas con ideación suicida grave y moderada en características sociodemográficas, momento de la llamada, factores de riesgo y variables de suicidio. Sesenta y cuatro (11.8%) de las personas presentaban ideación suicida grave y 480 (88.2%) ideación baja-moderada. Se encontraron diferencias significativas en las distintas variables estudiadas. En el análisis de regresión, las principales variables relacionadas con la presencia de alta gravedad de la ideación suicida fueron la existencia de actos preparatorios, los intentos previos de suicidio, las autolesiones no suicidas, la falta de sentido de la vida, la edad y la desesperanza. Las líneas de ayuda pueden identificar la ideación suicida en las personas que llaman y proporcionar una intervención rápida en situaciones de crisis de acuerdo con el riesgo de suicidio presentado.

Language: en