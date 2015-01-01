Abstract

This study focused on the uniqueness and complexity of refugee children's experiences on their way and upon arrival to Greece. The study involved 18 students, 13 Iraqi Kurds, 2 Afghans, 1 Kuwaiti and 2 Syrians, from an integration programme at a Greek elementary school in central Macedonia. Children's narratives were analysed using interpretative phenomenological analysis. Three overarching themes emerged from the data: (1) open wounds, (2) a never-ending journey and (3) restricted mobility - mental immobility

