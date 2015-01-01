SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Iraklis G. Childhood 2021; 28(1): 170-176.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0907568220944988

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study focused on the uniqueness and complexity of refugee children's experiences on their way and upon arrival to Greece. The study involved 18 students, 13 Iraqi Kurds, 2 Afghans, 1 Kuwaiti and 2 Syrians, from an integration programme at a Greek elementary school in central Macedonia. Children's narratives were analysed using interpretative phenomenological analysis. Three overarching themes emerged from the data: (1) open wounds, (2) a never-ending journey and (3) restricted mobility - mental immobility


Language: en

Keywords

Adverse outcomes; adversity-activated development; asylum seekers; narratives; refugee children

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print