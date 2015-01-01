SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Walton E. Childhood 2021; 28(3): 333-345.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/09075682211026948

This article questions how we might continue to envision an open and inviting engagement between the terrains of childhood studies and queer theory. Matters of childhood innocence in particular are problematised throughout. The paper builds on the offerings of queer of colour scholarship and women of colour feminism, endeavouring to contribute to an emergent childhood studies that is informed by queer and feminist understandings that uphold the materiality and lived experience of the child, both in theory and in practice.


Black feminist thought; childhood; feminism; materiality; queer of colour critique; queer theory

