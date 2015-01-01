Abstract

The risk of car accidents caused by older adults having drivers' licenses is increasing in the current super-aging society. Dementia and cognitive function disorders in older drivers inhibit safe driving. Moreover, cognitive functions decline with aging. Therefore, in Japan, high-risk strategies to deal with older drivers with suspected mild dementia have been developed. Future perspectives of preventing traffic accidents caused by older drivers are discussed based on the findings of studies, including national-wide cohort studies, on older drivers. In the discussion, the concept of prevention in public health studies, and the idea of hierarchical behavior control in psychology are considered, and models of human behavior for decreasing the risk of traffic accidents are evaluated.



わが国では超高齢社会を迎え、高齢の免許保有者の増加に伴う自動車交通事故リスクの増大が懸念されている。高齢運転者の認知症や認知機能の障害は安全運転を阻害し、認知機能は加齢とともに低下するため、わが国では、認知症の疑いのある高齢運転者集団へのハイリスクストラテジーの対策が重点的に講じられている。 本論では、全国規模の高齢運転者集団を対象としたコホート研究など先行研究の知見を踏まえ、公衆衛生学の予防の概念、および心理学における交通事故リスク低減の階層的行動制御の考え方を背景に、交通事故リスク低減の人間行動を整理し、高齢運転者事故予防の展望を論じる。

