Abstract

In Japan, the ratio of the middle-aged population is rapidly increasing, and the number of middle-aged drivers is expected to increase in the future, and urgent safety measures are desired. There are no studies that examine the visibility and responsiveness of the information inside and outside the car during actual driving and age factors. In this study, we focused on the speedometer as the in-car information in order to contribute to the design guideline of the in-car information display for middle-aged and elderly people. The purpose of this study is to clarify the relationship between visibility and responsiveness of middle-aged and elderly people when driving a car by comparing the results of the simulation experiment and the actual driving experiment. Simulator experiments were conducted with 20 young, middle-aged and elderly people under three conditions and four conditions, respectively, which correspond to the brightness in the evening, the brightness on a cloudy day and the brightness on a clear day without direct sunlight. The experiment was conducted under four conditions with 12 young and middle-aged people in total under clear skies. In both experiments, the reaction time with respect to the magnitude of the number displayed on the velocimeter in each condition was measured. The results showed that the reaction time of the speed display when driving a car was significantly longer in middle-aged people than in younger people, and that the age factor greatly affected the visibility and responsiveness of the information in the car during driving. The reaction time of the speed display should be shortened by the size of the speed display 25×50 mm （3°34' viewing angle） for both young and middle-aged people. From the results of the simulator experiments, it was found that under the present experimental conditions, the influence of the illuminance factor on the visibility and responsiveness of the speed display was significantly smaller than that of the age factor or the size factor of the speed display.



===



現在、わが国は中高齢者人口の割合が急速に増加しており、今後も中高齢運転者数の増加が見込まれ、早急な安全対策が望まれている。自動車の運転時、運転に必要な情報のほとんどは視覚より受容されているが、実走行運転時における車内外情報の視認・応答性と年齢要因を絡めて検討している研究はみられない。本研究では、中高齢者に配慮した自動車の車内情報表示の設計指針に資するために、車内情報である速度計に着目し、シミュレータ実験では年齢要因と速度計を見るときの走行速度の表示数字の大きさおよび実環境下では評価が難しい照度の関係を検討した。実走行実験ではシミュレータ実験で得られた年齢要因と表示数字の大きさとの関係を検討し、2つの実験結果を比較することにより、中高齢者の自動車運転の際の視認・応答性の関係を明らかにすることを目的とした。 シミュレータ実験は若齢者・中高齢者計20名、自動車運転時の代表的な明るさ環境下における速度計の表示面の垂直面照度を夕方の明るさ、曇りの日の明るさ、直射日光の当たらない快晴の明るさに相当する3条件（100 lx、500 lx、2,500 lx）、表示数字の大きさ（視角）4条件〔10×20mm（1°25'）、15×30mm（2°8'）、25×50mm（3°34'）、40×80mm（5°42'）〕で行った。実走行実験では快晴時に若齢者・中高齢者計12名、表示数字の大きさ4条件（シミュレータ実験と同条件）で行った。両実験とも各条件における速度計に表示される数字の大きさに対する反応時間を測定した。 その結果、中高齢者では、自動車運転時の速度表示の反応時間が若齢者に比べ有意に長くなり、年齢要因は運転時の車内情報の視認・応答性に大きく影響すること。速度表示の反応時間は、若齢者、中高齢者ともに速度表示の大きさ25×50mm（視角3°34'）で短くなること。シミュレータ実験の結果より、今回の実験条件下では、照度要因は、年齢要因や速度表示の大きさ要因よりも、速度表示の視認・応答性に及ぼす影響は顕著に小さいことがわかった。

Language: ja