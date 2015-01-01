SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Terata Y, Gonoi K, Saruta K, Chen G, Mitobe K. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2020; 20(1): 32-41.

3Dアニメーション映像を用いた高齢者の接近車両速度弁別能力の評価

(Copyright © 2020, The Japanese Council of Traffic Science)

10.24597/jcts.20.1_32

unavailable

Abstract

Inspection systems able to identify the speed of a vehicle were formerly developed. A video movie was used for one system and 2D animation was used for another. The abilities of young and elderly subjects were studied using these systems, which could reproduce the vehicle size and road environment, but could not completely reproduce binocular distance perception information unlike reality. Therefore, in this paper, we modified the system originally in 2D animation to 3D animation and tried a similar inspection. As a result, we clear that elderly subjects recognized vehicle speed in comparison with young subjects by mistake. This result was the same as in the 2D animation inspection.

これまでに、われわれはビデオ映像および2Dアニメーション映像を用いて、車両の接近速度弁別能力検査システムを構築した。若年者および高齢者を対象として、その能力を検査した。しかし、このシステムは車両の大きさや周囲の環境は再現できるが、現実とは異なり両眼性の奥行き知覚情報を完全に再現できない。そこで本論文では、システムを2Dアニメーション映像から3Dアニメーションへ変更し、同様な検査を試みた。その結果、2Dアニメーション映像の結果と同様に、高齢者は若年者と比べ車両速度を誤って認識していることを明らかにした。


Language: ja

Keywords

3DVR; elderly pedestrian; perception of speed; traffic accident; 交通事故; 速度認知; 高齢歩行者

