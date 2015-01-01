|
Terata Y, Gonoi K, Saruta K, Chen G, Mitobe K. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2020; 20(1): 32-41.
3Dアニメーション映像を用いた高齢者の接近車両速度弁別能力の評価
Inspection systems able to identify the speed of a vehicle were formerly developed. A video movie was used for one system and 2D animation was used for another. The abilities of young and elderly subjects were studied using these systems, which could reproduce the vehicle size and road environment, but could not completely reproduce binocular distance perception information unlike reality. Therefore, in this paper, we modified the system originally in 2D animation to 3D animation and tried a similar inspection. As a result, we clear that elderly subjects recognized vehicle speed in comparison with young subjects by mistake. This result was the same as in the 2D animation inspection.
Language: ja
3DVR; elderly pedestrian; perception of speed; traffic accident; 交通事故; 速度認知; 高齢歩行者