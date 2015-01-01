|
Ono K, Yoshida M, Kato E, Tsunemi K. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2021; 60(1): 15-23.
化学物質非定常排出シナリオ構築のための事故情報解析
(Copyright © 2021, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
When we assess accidental chemical releases from plant derived from accident or natural hazard, it is necessary to construct reasonable scenario as non-stationary emissions and to perform realistic simulations. The goal of the study is to construct reasonable release scenario, however, actual accident data have not been summarized for such purpose. In this study, we used the data from "Information on Spills and Leakage Incidents of Poisonous or Deleterious Substances" database for 1999-2018, and summarized the characteristics of the major incidents, major chemical substances and the nature of the assumed effects of the incidents. Hydrogen chloride, ammonia, and chlorine were the most frequently reported substances for leakage into the air. On the other hand, sodium hydroxide, sulfuric acid, and hydrogen chloride were the most frequently reported substances for effluent into water. The cumulative frequency distributions of emission amount were close to log normal. The averages （50 percentile） and worst-case （95 percentile） of the release amount of these substances were calculated. As for hydrogen chloride to the air, 50 and 95 percentiles were 240 and 11,000 kg, respectively. It is expected that the results of this analysis can be used to develop a realistic scenario for non-stationary releases of chemical substances
Language: ja
Accident scenario construction; Chemical substances; Damage on environment; Damage on human; Poisonous and deleterious substances; ヒト健康影響; 事故シナリオ構築; 化学物質; 毒劇物; 環境影響