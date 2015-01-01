|
Kojima Y, Tanaka S, Hokamoto K. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2021; 60(1): 24-34.
爆発衝撃実験の安全課題と残留リスク低減方策の研究
Abstract
The explosive impact experiment facility of the Institute of Pulse Power Science, Kumamoto niversity, which was selected as a research target for manufacturing safety, has taken safety measures to prevent accidents in impact molding experiments using highly dangerous explosives. Although there have been no accidents or disasters to date, it has been confirmed that there are residual risks centered on human error that remain even after taking risk reduction measures. With the aim of further continuing accident-free operations, we will re-examine the current safety management efforts and residual risks, conduct a new focused and multi-faceted human error risk assessment for investigation and analysis, and implement effective and practical measures such as visualization. We will report the results of a survey study to minimize the residual risk such as countermeasure study methods.
Explosion impact experiment; human error; multi-faceted assessment; residual risk; safety measures; ヒューマンエラー; 多面的アセスメント; 安全対策; 残留リスク; 爆発衝撃実験