Abstract

The explosive impact experiment facility of the Institute of Pulse Power Science, Kumamoto niversity, which was selected as a research target for manufacturing safety, has taken safety measures to prevent accidents in impact molding experiments using highly dangerous explosives. Although there have been no accidents or disasters to date, it has been confirmed that there are residual risks centered on human error that remain even after taking risk reduction measures. With the aim of further continuing accident-free operations, we will re-examine the current safety management efforts and residual risks, conduct a new focused and multi-faceted human error risk assessment for investigation and analysis, and implement effective and practical measures such as visualization. We will report the results of a survey study to minimize the residual risk such as countermeasure study methods.



===



ものづくり安全に関する調査研究対象として選択した熊本大学パルスパワー科学研究所の爆発衝撃実験施設は，危険度の高い爆薬を活用した衝撃成形実験等における事故防止を図る安全対策が講じられている．今日まで事故・災害の発生はない状況が続いているものの，リスク低減対策を講じてもなお残るヒューマンエラーが要因となる残留リスクが存在することも確認されている．更なる無事故の継続を目指し，現状の安全管理の取り組みと残留リスクを再調査し，新たに重点的・多面的なヒューマンエラーを考察したリスクアセスメントによる調査分析を行い，見える化等の有効的・実践的な対策検討手法など残留リスクの最小化を図る調査研究を行った結果を報告する．

Language: ja