Abstract

In recent years, various damages have occurred due to strong winds such as earthquakes, rainfall, snowfall, and typhoons, and natural disasters such as floods. Dangerous goods facilities such as oil tanks are no exception, and these natural disasters are not a little affected, and in some cases, serious damage such as fires and leakage of dangerous goods may occur. Dangerous goods facilities are installed in accordance with the technical standards of firefighting laws and regulations, so it is considered that they have a certain level of proof stress against natural disasters. However, damage has also occurred in past earthquakes and typhoons. This paper introduces accident cases of hazardous materials facilities caused by natural disasters and also describes accident countermeasures. [via Google Translate]



近年，地震，降雨，降雪，台風などの強風や洪水などの自然災害に起因して様々な被害が発生している．石油タンクなどの危険物施設についても例外では無く，これらの自然災害で少なからず影響を受け，場合によっては火災や危険物の漏洩などの甚大な被害が発生することがある． 危険物施設は消防法令の技術基準に従って設置されるため，自然災害に対しても一定程度の耐力はあるものと考えられる．しかしながら，過去の地震や台風などでも被害が発生している．本稿では，自然災害に起因する危険物施設の事故事例について紹介するとともに，事故対策についても述べる．

Language: ja