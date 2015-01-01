|
Citation
|
Nishi H. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2021; 60(1): 44-48.
|
Vernacular Title
|
自然災害に起因する危険物施設の火災・漏洩事故について
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In recent years, various damages have occurred due to strong winds such as earthquakes, rainfall, snowfall, and typhoons, and natural disasters such as floods. Dangerous goods facilities such as oil tanks are no exception, and these natural disasters are not a little affected, and in some cases, serious damage such as fires and leakage of dangerous goods may occur. Dangerous goods facilities are installed in accordance with the technical standards of firefighting laws and regulations, so it is considered that they have a certain level of proof stress against natural disasters. However, damage has also occurred in past earthquakes and typhoons. This paper introduces accident cases of hazardous materials facilities caused by natural disasters and also describes accident countermeasures. [via Google Translate]
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
危険物施設; 地震; 火災; 石油タンク; 自然災害