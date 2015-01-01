Abstract

As a method of deriving measures related to the prevention of recurrence of accidents or human errors that caused them, a "cause analysis approach" is used to search for the cause of the accident or human error and take corrective measures for the cause. Is typical. However, there are limits to this approach for "accidents that occur" for which no clear cause has been found. With a safety goal of avoiding accidents, and also with a view to minimizing damage and damage, a "goal achievement approach" that devises alternatives to achieve the business objectives, and even safety. A "cost balance approach" that considers cost allocation is also useful as a method for deriving accident countermeasures. In this paper, we consider the characteristics of these three approaches. [via Google translate]



事故，あるいはそれをもたらしたヒューマンエラーについて，その再発防止に関わる対策の導出方法としては，事故，あるいはヒューマンエラーをもたらした原因を探索し，その原因に対して是正措置を講じる「原因分析アプローチ」が代表的である．しかし明確な原因が見いだされない"発現する事故"に対しては，このアプローチには限界がある．安全の目標を事故を避けることに置き，さらには被害や損害を最少にとどめることも視野に入れると，業務の目的達成のための代替策を考案する「目的達成アプローチ」，さらには安全にかかわる費用配分を考える「コストバランスアプローチ」も事故対策を導出する方法として有益である．本稿ではこれら3 つのアプローチについて，その特徴を考察する．

Language: ja