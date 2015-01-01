|
Ozawa M. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2021; 60(2): 77-84.
社会動態を見据えた安全研究の在り方
(Copyright © 2021, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
Accidents of industrial equipment tend to occur frequently due to natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes, aging, and lack of operation monitoring. Accidents and disasters become more serious due to various factors such as social, economic, history, organization, lack of understanding of the constructed system, and people themselves, as well as superficial mechanisms. However, even when the detailed physical and chemical mechanisms are unclear and appropriate technical measures cannot be taken, we have built a social system such as third-party inspection and have barely practiced safety. have. In this paper, I will give my personal opinion on what kind of perspective should be taken from the perspective of such social safety issues in general. [via Google Translate]
Language: ja
事故調査; 安全文化; 確率的特性; 社会動態; 社会安全