Abstract

Accidents of industrial equipment tend to occur frequently due to natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes, aging, and lack of operation monitoring. Accidents and disasters become more serious due to various factors such as social, economic, history, organization, lack of understanding of the constructed system, and people themselves, as well as superficial mechanisms. However, even when the detailed physical and chemical mechanisms are unclear and appropriate technical measures cannot be taken, we have built a social system such as third-party inspection and have barely practiced safety. have. In this paper, I will give my personal opinion on what kind of perspective should be taken from the perspective of such social safety issues in general. [via Google Translate]



===



台風や地震など自然起因の災害や老朽化や運転監視不足などによる産業機器の事故が多発傾向にある．事故・災害は表面上の機構だけではなく，社会，経済，歴史，組織，構築したシステムに対する理解不足，そして人そのものなど様々な要因が絡み合って重大化する．しかしたとえ詳細な物理的，化学的機構が未解明で適切な技術的対応が取れなかったときでさえ，我々は第三者検査などの社会制度を構築し，かろうじて安全を実践してきた貴重な歴史を有している．本稿ではそのような社会安全問題全般を展望して，どのような視点を持つべきかについての私見を述べる．

Language: ja