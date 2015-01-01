|
Choi K, Choi M, Yanagida K, Shiramatsu K. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2021; 60(2): 85-92.
可燃性液体塗料用静電塗装ガンの着火性評価方法に関する実験的研究
(Copyright © 2021, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
In this study, a novel explosion test equipment along with a testing methodology were introduced to evaluate the ignitability of electrostatic coating guns for ignitable liquid coating materials. The explosion test equipment consisted of an explosion chamber, an electrostatic coating gun, a grounded metal ball electrode with 25 mm in diameter, a small sized robot, a gas concentration meter, and a personal computer to control the robot. The explosion chamber was filled with air containing approximately 5.25 vol ％ propane. Three kinds of electrostatic coating guns （S1 to S3） were used for ignition tests. The results showed that the safety function device effectively prevented ignitions for all the electrostatic coating guns. However, an ignition was detected on the S2 electrostatic coating gun when the safety function device was off. The ignition was attributed to a non-grounded metal paint spray part existing near the needle electrode. The results obtained by employing the explosion test equipment and method introduced in this study were confirmed to be valid and reproducible．
Language: ja
electrostatic discharges; Electrostatic spraying gun; ignition; liquid; safety; 安全; 液体; 着火; 静電塗装; 静電気放電