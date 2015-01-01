|
Citation
|
Nakamura M. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2021; 60(2): 121-130.
|
Vernacular Title
|
事故情報を自社の安全にいかに役立てるか ―第4 回 リスクアセスメントは機能しているか
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Risk assessment is the cornerstone of safety management, but can it be said that it functions effectively to prevent accidents? Risk assessment is based on the accident investigation report of four serious accidents, the vinyl chloride monomer manufacturing facility explosion accident, the resorcin manufacturing facility explosion fire accident, the acrylic acid manufacturing facility explosion fire accident, and the refinery fire accident that occurred in the chemical plant. We will verify from the perspective of whether it is functioning and consider the issues faced by risk assessment. [via Google Translate]
|
Keywords
|
HAZOP; アラームシステム; リスクアセスメント; 変更管理; 技術継承; 爆発火災事故; 設備維持管理; 配管更新フィフティ