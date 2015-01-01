Abstract

Risk assessment is the cornerstone of safety management, but can it be said that it functions effectively to prevent accidents? Risk assessment is based on the accident investigation report of four serious accidents, the vinyl chloride monomer manufacturing facility explosion accident, the resorcin manufacturing facility explosion fire accident, the acrylic acid manufacturing facility explosion fire accident, and the refinery fire accident that occurred in the chemical plant. We will verify from the perspective of whether it is functioning and consider the issues faced by risk assessment. [via Google Translate]



===



リスクアセスメントは安全管理の要であるが，事故防止に有効に機能しているといえるだろうか？ 化学プラントで起きた塩ビモノマー製造施設爆発事故，レゾルシン製造施設爆発火災事故，アクリル酸製造施設爆発火災事故，製油所火災事故の4 件の重大事故の事故調査報告書をもとに，リスクアセスメントが機能しているかの観点で検証し，リスクアセスメントの抱えている課題について考える．