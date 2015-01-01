Abstract

Joint growth trajectories of bullying perpetration and victimization were examined using 5-year panel data (2004-2008) from a sample of 2,844 South Korean adolescents between the ages of 11 and 15 (fourth to eighth grade). The second-order growth mixture model revealed three distinct subgroups: bully-victims to low bully-victims transition (9.9%); moderate bully-victims to victim transition (6.8%); and a limited involvement/stable group (83.3%). Respondents with less self-control who associated with delinquent peers were more likely to be members of both the bully-victims to low bully-victims transition and the moderate bully-victims to victim transition groups, compared with the limited involvement/stable group. Relative to the limited involvement/stable group, adolescents with less self-control were more likely to be members of both transition groups even after controlling for opportunity measures. Delinquent peer associations partially mediated these associations.

Language: en