Citation
Cooke EM, Connolly EJ, Boisvert DL, Armstrong TA, Lewis RH, Kavish N, Woeckener M, Wells J, Harper J. Crime Delinq. 2020; 66(10): 1470-1501.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study provides a test of General Strain Theory by examining the relations between strain, negative emotions, and biological hormones in the prediction of antisocial behavior across gender.
Language: en
Keywords
anger; antisocial behavior; depression; gender; general strain theory; hormones