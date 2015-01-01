|
Citation
|
Song H, Lee SS. Crime Delinq. 2020; 66(12): 1787-1808.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Using data gathered from 757 college students in South Korea, the current study examines applicability of situational action theory (SAT) to online bullying perpetration (OBP). Specifically, the current study focuses on testing interplays between motivations in the criminogenic online setting (temptation and provocation) and individual propensities (morality and self-control) as well as interplay between two individual propensities on OBP.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
motivation; online bullying perpetration; propensity; situational action theory