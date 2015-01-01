|
Cho S, Glassner S. Crime Delinq. 2021; 67(4): 601-628.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
This study tested self-control and opportunities theories to examine cyberbullying developmental trajectories through the estimation of a latent class growth analysis. Data from a 6-year longitudinal study of middle- and high-school students from South Korea were analyzed to examine if there are unique growth trajectories for cyberbullying perpetration when accounting for low self-control and opportunity factors.
Language: en
cyber risky lifestyles; cyberbullying developmental trajectories; latent growth mixture modeling; low self-control