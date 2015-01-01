SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cho S, Glassner S. Crime Delinq. 2021; 67(4): 601-628.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0011128720950018

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study tested self-control and opportunities theories to examine cyberbullying developmental trajectories through the estimation of a latent class growth analysis. Data from a 6-year longitudinal study of middle- and high-school students from South Korea were analyzed to examine if there are unique growth trajectories for cyberbullying perpetration when accounting for low self-control and opportunity factors.

RESULTS suggest that there are three distinct subgroups: (1) a normative trajectory group, (2) an increasing and late-peak group, and (3) an early onset and decreasing group. Low self-control was found to be significantly associated with early onset/decreasing cyberbullying. Opportunity to utilize cyberspace was significantly related with increasing/late peak cyberbullying but did not significantly mediate the effect of low self-control on class membership.


Language: en

Keywords

cyber risky lifestyles; cyberbullying developmental trajectories; latent growth mixture modeling; low self-control

