Abstract

This study examines whether several aspects of co-offending are related to recidivism, and whether those relationships are gendered. A sample of 400 people (200 men and 200 women) released from prison after serving sentences for burglary or robbery is used to answer these questions.



RESULTS of Cox regression models showed risk of rearrest was lower for those who co-offended, those with more co-offenders, and those who co-offended with romantic partners or family members, while risk of rearrest was higher among those with leadership roles in the offense. However, gender-specific analyses revealed these relationships were only observed among women. The results point to the importance of gender in understanding recidivism and provide insights into effective correctional programming for women.

Language: en