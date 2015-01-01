SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Henry TKS. Crime Delinq. 2021; 67(8): 1241-1264.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00111287211000625

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Sentencing scholars have established the importance of examining how contextual-level factors influence judicial decision-making. Several studies have tested whether the presence of, or change in, minority populations--indicators of racial threat--impact disparate treatment of racial/ethnic minorities. Relying on these conceptualizations, however, ignores other important nuances of racial threat. The current study addresses this methodological limitation by employing a newly established comprehensive conceptualization of racial threat. More specifically, data from the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing (FY2013-2015) are used to examine whether Black absolute status, a measure that taps into the sociopolitical position of Black citizens, influences the nature of racial disparities.

FINDINGS suggest that Black/White sentence disparities may be moderated by the extent of Black absolute status at the county level.


Language: en

Keywords

Black absolute status; racial disparities; racial threat; sentencing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print