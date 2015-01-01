|
O SH, Wilcox P. Crime Delinq. 2021; 67(9): 1429-1453.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
This study examines the effects of adherence to street codes on school-based violent victimization. In doing so, it separates street values into two distinct orientations: (1) retaliatory norms, and (2) general toughness norms. We analyze survey data from students across four waves of the Rural Substance Abuse and Violence Project using two-level mixed effects Poisson regression. The model specifies random intercepts across individuals to address possible endogeneity of the repeated measurements per respondent. Further, consistent with a fixed-effects approach, we control for differences across the schools in which students were nested.
Language: en
adolescent victimization; general toughness norms; retaliatory norms; school crime; street codes