SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stults BJ, Swagar N. Crime Delinq. 2021; 67(10): 1459-1490.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0011128720951436

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A large body of work has examined the factors contributing to low self-control among adolescents, with a predominant focus on individual and family characteristics. More recently, a small body of research has examined whether neighborhood characteristics influence self-control, with many finding null effects. We extend this research by considering whether neighborhood characteristics have a moderating influence rather than a direct effect. We examine several neighborhood characteristics, including collective efficacy, delinquency rate, and moral cynicism, as well as distinctive components of parenting effectiveness, including warmth, lack of hostility, and supervision. We find that neighborhoods do influence levels of self-control among juveniles, but primarily by helping or hindering the efforts of effective parents to instill self-control in their children.


Language: en

Keywords

collective efficacy; moral cynicism; neighborhood effects; parenting; self-control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print