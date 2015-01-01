SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kabiri S, Choi J, Shadmanfaat SMS, Lee J. Crime Delinq. 2021; 67(11): 1706-1727.

10.1177/0011128720968501

Although there exists a growing amount of empirical literature documenting the correlates of cyberstalking victimization, research has yet to elaborate on the potential mechanisms that can explain the risk for cyberstalking victimization. We proposed an integrated theory, which combined low self-control, control deficit, peers' online deviant behavior, and online deviant lifestyles based on previous research. We tested this integrated theory specifically for cyberstalking victimization using original data from a sample of 408 Iranian college women. Relying on structural equation modeling, we found that low self-control and peers' online deviant behaviors were significantly associated with cyberstalking victimization not only directly but also indirectly via online deviant lifestyles. Overall, our findings yielded strong support for the integrated model to explain cyberstalking victimization.


cybercrime; cyberstalking; routine activity theory; stalking; victimization

