We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Zhang SX, Larsen JJ. Crime Delinq. 2021; 67(13-14): 2169-2187.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00111287211029856

The prevalence of human trafficking has remained as elusive as the method of producing its estimation is contested. There are significant variations in the way prevalence estimation is produced, with some methods garnering more attention than others. To complicate the issue further, the hidden nature of human trafficking makes it difficult to apply conventional probability-based sampling strategies, without which for reference purposes one cannot easily assess the merits of alternative estimation techniques. This special issue represents the most recent development and applications of one particular method, the multiple systems estimation (MSE) method. Although we remain biased towards primary data for prevalence estimation, MSE represents a cost-effective alternative for the purposes of advocacy, policymaking, and victim services.


link tracing sampling; mark-and-recapture; multiple systems estimation; prevalence estimation; respondent-driven sampling

