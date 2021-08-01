Abstract

Introduction

Rural youth are twice as likely as urban youth to experience some forms of teen dating violence (TDV), and significant barriers to accessing support services for physical, psychological, sexual violence. However, rural youth remain understudied and undersampled. Rural young men, in particular, are at risk for experiencing or perpetrating dating violence influenced by regional and sociocultural risk factors that promote male supremacy ideals while also impeding male help-seeking. Technology-based interventions circumvent some of these risk factors by offering confidential and reliable support. This study investigates rural young males' acceptability of technology-based interventions for fostering healthy relationships and preventing dating abuse, including their preferences for intervention content and features.



Methods

Three online focus groups (n = 14) and phone interviews (n = 13) were conducted with rural young males. Participants were stratified by age (15-17 and 18-24 year-olds). Most were White (81%) from the United States Midwest (65%). Semi-structured interview data were analyzed using Qualitative Description (QD), guided by the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT).



Results

Three themes identified were (1) Scarcity of Useful Resources, (2) Socio-Structural Challenges for Intervention Uptake, with two subthemes (2a) Rural-Specific Structural Barriers and (2b) Rural Masculinity Disrupting Help-seeking; (3) Finally, participants discussed Functionality and Design Needs, itemizing their intervention "must-have" in terms of content, resources, and features.



Conclusion

This qualitative study identified obstacles and facilitators to using technology-based interventions for dating violence prevention among young rural males and offers pragmatic "ready-to-use" recommendations for the development of technology-based anti-dating violence interventions for rural youth.

