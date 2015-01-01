Abstract

This work explores the extreme violence against women before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru, considering different restriction periods. This is relevant in view of increased violence against women. The objective of this work was to identify the feminicide and attempted feminicide during different quarantine periods due to the COVID-19 health emergency in Peru, and to determine the variables related to these. Data of administrative records of the cases of feminicide and attempted feminicide were analyzed. Our results show that cases of attempted feminicide occurred in higher proportions during the prequarantine period compared to the other periods. In the case of feminicide, its highest percentage occurred during quarantine with a relationship relatively intense when the victim has suffered physical and psychological violence. Also, we find that attempted feminicide was 4.3 times more likely to happen to urban resident victims, 7.9 times more likely when women suffered physical violence, and 7.4 times when they were victims of psychological violence. During quarantine, attempted feminicide was more likely when a victim lives in an urban area (3.5 times), when the victim suffered physical and psychological violence (21.7 and 5.2 times, respectively), and 3.1 times more likely when the attempted feminicide occurred inside the household. The cases of attempted feminicide that occurred during restrictive measures are 5.0 times more likely when a victim belongs to urban areas, 23.4 times more likely when the woman suffered physical violence, and 4.3 times more likely when she was a victim of psychological violence.

