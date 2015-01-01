SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moawad AM, El Desouky ED, Salem MR, Elhawary AS, Hussein SM, Hassan FM. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; 11(1): e29.

(Copyright © 2021, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1186/s41935-021-00243-5

unavailable

Violence against women is a worldwide problem that affects different social and economic classes, and this violence has almost increased with pandemics as the COVID-19 pandemic. The present survey aimed to assess the prevalence of violence against women in Egypt during the COVID-19 pandemic and to identify the relationship between sociodemographic factors and violence exposure. A total of 509 women were recruited using a self-completion e-form questionnaire.


Domestic violence; Egypt; SARS-CoV-2; Survey; Women

