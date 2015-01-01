|
Vadysinghe AN, Kumarasinghe WGGB, Kodikara S, Wickramasinghe N. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; 11(1): e28.
(Copyright © 2021, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Brake fluid is used for automobiles. It is a mixture of different glycol derivatives including ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol (DEG) which are metabolized into various toxic metabolites. Fatalities following brake fluid ingestion are rare in forensic practice. Here, we report a case of suicide by brake fluid ingestion complicated with severe renal failure and esophageal and gastric erosions.
Break oil; Diethylene glycol; Ethylene glycol; Suicide