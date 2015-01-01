Abstract

Sexual violence is cancerous, and it malignantly affects all strata of our community regardless of age, gender, race, ability, and social status. Excellent healthcare service requires professionals who can do a sexual assault examination, collect medico-legal evidence, take photographs of patients' anatomy that was involved in the assault and document what is there and where it is in relation to the victims or perpetrators body or other parts of the crime scene, whether or not it is connected to the crime.

