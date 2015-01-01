SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Fulga I, Neagu AI, Neagu M, Fulga A. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; 11(1): 13.

(Copyright © 2021, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1186/s41935-021-00228-4

unavailable

Mortality is often used as an indicator of public health efforts. Even if mortality in psychiatric hospitals decreased since the introduction of modern treatment, the death toll is still high. The authors have analyzed the forensic autopsy data and the medical documentation regarding 115 death cases from psychiatric hospitals in south-eastern Romania during the period of 2000-2020.


Autopsy; In-hospital death; Psychiatry

