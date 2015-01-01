Abstract

Evidence can be defined as the object's availability and/or information that indicates whether a belief or proposition is true or valid. Gunshot residue (GSR) is an important evidence that can serve many roles in ballistic investigation such as shooting distance, type of firearm and ammunition used in shooting related to GSR. However, due to minimal amount of GSR that can be found in crime scene, suitable methods and technique are required in order to obtain the information from the evidence. This action is also known as evidence recovery. When a firearm is fired, soot or particles are discharged from any opening of the firearm and deposited at the vicinity of point of shooting.

