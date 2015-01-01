SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sonwani NS, Ateriya N, Kumar A, Kohli A. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; 11(1): 6.

(Copyright © 2021, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1186/s41935-021-00220-y

unavailable

Cylinder blasts can inflict multi-system life-threatening injuries to one or many persons simultaneously if they are nearby. The explosion in high-pressure equipment produces injuries due to its varied effects. Cases have been reported where the blast occurred in balloon gas cylinder, oxyacetylene gas cylinder, oxygen cylinder, coffee machine, and compressor of a split air conditioner (AC). Most of the cases are accidental. The investigation into the blast circumstances is of utmost importance to find out the manner and device involved.


Accidental death; Autopsy; Blast injury; Forensic pathology; Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

