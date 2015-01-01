SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sathish K, Shaha KK, Patra AP, Rekha JS. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; 11(1): e3.

(Copyright © 2021, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1186/s41935-021-00218-6

unavailable

Snake bite is a major public health problem, especially in the tropical areas of the world, which the World Health Organization aims to eradicate. According to the National Crime Records Bureau in India, where agriculture is the mainstay of employment attributes about 8660 mortalities in a year. Histopathological results are of immense help in establishing the cause of death in those snake bite cases where other circumstantial shreds of evidence are lacking.


Autopsy; Congestion; Hemorrhagic infarction; Occupational hazard; Snake bite; South India; Tubular necrosis

