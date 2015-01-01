Abstract

Snake bite is a major public health problem, especially in the tropical areas of the world, which the World Health Organization aims to eradicate. According to the National Crime Records Bureau in India, where agriculture is the mainstay of employment attributes about 8660 mortalities in a year. Histopathological results are of immense help in establishing the cause of death in those snake bite cases where other circumstantial shreds of evidence are lacking.

Language: en