Abstract

Prevention efforts can substantially reduce the human and economic costs of mental and substance use disorders. However, a strategically integrated set of priorities for research and implementation is lacking. The Leaders in Prevention Summit sought to address this need by bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders to identify shared opportunities and priorities. Eighty individual delegates were involved and 235 responses and 1338 votes were received during an interactive, online workshop. The responses were grouped thematically and ranked according to popularity. Collaboration and coordination and sustainability emerged as key themes. Identified priorities include to better understand and target risk and protective factors, share leadership and promote co-design/co-production with key stakeholders, improve coordination of data collection and management, and undertake ongoing evaluation and improvement. There was considerable agreement on the need for a coordinated national framework and strategy for prevention research, policy, and implementation and significant investment to maximise and sustain the benefits of prevention programs.

