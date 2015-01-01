Abstract

PURPOSE

: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant but preventable public health problem. IPV can take the form of physical, sexual, verbal, emotional or economic abuse between two people who are in an intimate relationship. Despite the short and long-term negative health, social, cultural and economic consequences of IPV, there is paucity of research on IPV in Kenyan Context. This study sought to determine the different types of IPV and associated factors in both genders in Kenya.

Methods

: This was a cross-sectional study involving 8310 consenting respondents who had screened positive for common mental disorders on the mhGAP-IG. They were administered a socio-demographic questionnaire, a DSM-IV/ICD10 confirmatory diagnosis instrument, a epilepsy services questionnaire and WHO instrument for various types of IPV. Appropriate analyses were undertaken to determine the factors associated with of IPV across both genders.

Results

: Eighty two percent (82.4%) of the participants were confirmed to have a mental disorder. Those with confirmed DSM-IV diagnosis reported higher levels of IPV compared to those without mental disorders. Depression was the most common mental disorder among genders. All types of IPV were found in both genders with higher prevalence in females. Controlling behavior and emotional abuse were most common in both genders.

Conclusion

: IPV was found in both genders and was associated with various mental disorders. Predictive factors included: socio-demographic, economic factors and mental health disorders and in particular depression. Routine community-based awareness campaigns followed by voluntary screening for IPV and mental disorders for intimate partners are recommended.

