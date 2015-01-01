Abstract

The damaging consequences of child abuse and neglect for child development and psychiatric disorders have been known for decades. However, there would be a relative paucity of translational research on childhood maltreatment in comparison to the numerous correlational studies in the field. To assess the extent to which previous research on childhood maltreatment addressed intervention, we reviewed all articles on child abuse and neglect published in 2016 and evaluated the main objective of each study. References were identified through PsycINFO (ƙ = 2139) and Medline (ƙ = 2955). Of the 3792 studies retained after removal of overlapping references, 1157 met inclusion criteria. The main objective of each study was coded according to one of the following categories: Consequences, Mechanisms, Intervention, Prevention and Others. The review showed that half of the studies (ƙ = 572; 50%) described the damaging consequences of child abuse and neglect. A mere 19% of the studies (ƙ = 225) aimed to identify mediators or moderators of the association between childhood maltreatment and outcome. Only 6% (ƙ = 66) of studies reported on treatments and 2% (ƙ = 29) on preventive interventions. The remaining articles (23%, ƙ = 265) focused on other topics, such as the assessment of childhood trauma (ƙ = 33), epidemiology (ƙ = 118) and legal or organizational issues (ƙ = 114). Our results revealed an unquestionable paucity of research published on interventions and a relatively scarce number of mechanistic studies that nonetheless may provide meaningful practical orientations for clinical practice and future research.

Language: en