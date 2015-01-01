Abstract

This two-phase mixed-methods study examined the effects of Time Perspective (TP) and Balanced Time Perspective (BTP) on the subjective well-being (SWB), and psychological health of first year undergraduates. Phase 1 used repeated measures to assess the effects of TP on SWB and psychological distress. Excessive or insufficient use of certain TP orientations was related to, and could predict SWB and resilience. Psychological problems were associated with a Past-Negative and Present-Fatalist bias. Moreover, high BTP was associated with resilience to psychological problems and enhanced SWB. Phase 2 involved qualitative interview analysis with six Phase 1 participants. Two themes emerged, including 'Growing from negative past experiences' and 'The importance of positive future goals'. Resilience and SWB are increasingly important aspects of the student experience and TP offers additional understanding of these areas. Interventions focused on developing a BTP, may potentially enhance student SWB and offer preventative mental illness strategies.

Language: en