Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the suicide mortality in adolescents aged 10-24 years in Hubei province in 2019 and provide evidence for the development of targeted prevention and control measures.



METHODS Suicide death data in adolescents aged 10-24 years in Hubei in 2019 were collected from the death cause surveillance system of Hubei. Software SAS was used for data cleaning and statistical analysis. Gender and area specific comparisons, nonparametric test for mean age comparison and χ2 test for suicide mortality rates were performed. Standardized mortality rate (SMR) for China and World were calculated respectively by using the 2010 national census data and the new standard world population data from WHO. ArcGis10.6 was applied for spatial autocorrelation analysis and spatial distribution presentation.



RESULTS Injury was the first leading cause of death in adolescents n Hubei in 2019, accounting for 52% of all deaths. For injury deaths, suicide ranked second in 10-14, 15-19 years old adolescents and first in 20-24 years old adolescents, all accounting for over 10% of injury deaths for each age group. In Hubei, the suicide mortality rate, China SMR and World SMR were 3.33, 3.40, 3.26/100 000, respectively in adolescents; 3.38, 3.40, 3.31/100 000 in urban adolescents and3.28, 3.38, 3.21/100 000 in rural adolescents. No gender differences were found except in adolescents aged 20-24 years, in whom males had higher suicide mortality rate than females (χ2=16.190, P<0.001). No differences were found in mortality rate of suicide between urban adolescents and rural adolescents (P>0.05). The main suicide methods were jumping from a high place, other substance poisoning, drowning, hang oneself and pesticide poisoning. Adolescent suicide deaths occurred randomly in counties/cities in Hubei without spatial autocorrelations.



CONCLUSION No obvious gender and area specific differences in suicide mortality were found in adolescents in Hubei, and no spatial autocorrelations were found. Comprehensive prevention and control measures should be taken to reduce suicide mortality in adolescents in Hubei.



Keywords: Adolescent, Suicide, Suicide method, Mortality, Spatial autocorrelation analysis



目的 分析、评估湖北省青少年自杀死亡水平，以便有针对性地制订防控措施。 方法 数据来源于2019 年湖北省死因

监测数据，经过整理、查重、剔除后，采用SAS 9.4 软件分析，分析比较不同性别、地区之间的自杀死亡年龄、自杀死亡率等；以

2010 年全国普查人口以及世界卫生组织更新后的世界标准人口为标准人口，分别计算中国标化死亡率、世界标化死亡率；利用

ArcGis 10.6 软件开展空间自相关分析、绘制空间分布地图。 结果 2019 年湖北省伤害位居青少年死因顺位首位，在全死因构成

比中超过52%，其中，自杀死亡位居10～14、15～19 岁青少年伤害死因顺位第二位、20～24 岁青少年伤害死因顺位首位，在全死

因的构成比中均超过10%。10～24 岁青少年自杀死亡率、中国标化死亡率、世界标化死亡率分别为3.33/10 万、3.40/10 万、

3.26/10 万；城市地区分别为 3.38/10 万、3.40/10 万、3.31/10 万；农村地区分别为 3.28/10 万、3.38/10 万、3.21/10 万。除了

20～24 岁年龄组男性自杀死亡率高于女性（χ2＝16.190，P＜0.001），其他年龄组不同性别的自杀死亡率比较，差异无统计学意义

（P＞0.05）；各年龄组城乡之间青少年自杀死亡率比较，差异无统计学意义（P＞0.05）。青少年自杀死亡方式主要为从高处跳下，

其他依次为其他物质中毒、溺水、悬吊、杀虫剂中毒。不同年龄组（10～14、15～19、20～24 岁）青少年自杀死亡的全局空间自相关

分析显示不存在空间自相关关系（P＞0.05），青少年自杀死亡随机、离散地分布在湖北省各个县（市、区）中。 结论 2019 年湖北

省青少年自杀死亡不存在明显的性别、城乡差异，不存在空间自相关关系，应在全省范围内广泛采取防控措施，以降低自杀死亡

负担。

Language: zh