Abstract

With the transformation of disease spectrums and medical patterns, the scopes, contents, methods and metrics of health measurement and evaluation have also undergone profound changes. This review summarized and introduced the progress of research in health measurement and evaluation, from the aspects of development of population health theories, health measurement and evaluation theories, health measurement and evaluation metrics, and the application of big data in health measurement and evaluation, therefore, it could be able to provide robust evidence in the aspects of amplifying, improving and comparing the health information and developing health policies.



随着人群疾病谱的变化和医学模式的转变，健康测量与评价的范畴、内容、方法及指标发生了深刻的变化。本研究将从健

康理论的发展、健康测量与评价理论、健康测量与评价指标、大数据在健康测量与评价中的应用等方面介绍健康测量与评价的

研究进展，为健康信息的丰富、完善和比较以及卫生政策的制定提供重要参考依据。

