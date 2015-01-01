|
Citation
Wei W, Zheng L, Junting L, Lanfang X, Runhua Z, Chen C, Lijie W, Ruiying L, Wenjing Z, Xiao Q, Hongyan Y. Disease Surveil. 2021; 36(3): 219-224.
Vernacular Title
健康测量与评价研究进展
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Zhongguo ji bing yu fang kong zhi zhong xin chuan ran yu fang kong zhi suo "Ji bing jian ce" za zhi bian ji bu)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
With the transformation of disease spectrums and medical patterns, the scopes, contents, methods and metrics of health measurement and evaluation have also undergone profound changes. This review summarized and introduced the progress of research in health measurement and evaluation, from the aspects of development of population health theories, health measurement and evaluation theories, health measurement and evaluation metrics, and the application of big data in health measurement and evaluation, therefore, it could be able to provide robust evidence in the aspects of amplifying, improving and comparing the health information and developing health policies.
Language: zh