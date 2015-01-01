Abstract

How Many Americans Died 1982 – 2019 with & without Hospital Care?



NHTSA has statistical records from 1982 – 2019. The NHTSA count for that time period shows 755,217 Americans died without transport to any medical facility for any level of emergency care. That is about 49% of all crash fatalities over the period.



The NHTSA count for the same period shows 769,123 Americans died after transport to some sort of medical facility for some level of emergency care. That amounted to about 50% of all crash fatalities over the period.



How Many Americans Died in 2019 without Hospital Care?



In 2019, NHTSA data show that 20,119 Americans died of crash injuries without even being transported to any medical facility for treatment. That was about 55 people dying each day on average without hospital care. The percent “Not Taken” amounted to 56% of all crash fatalities that year.



In 2019, rollover crash deaths “Not Taken” amounted to 4,897 lives lost and the rate was 70% of the rollover crash deaths. This was up from the average of 61% over the period 1982 – 2019.



In 2019, another 15,820 Americans died of crash injuries after transport to a medical facility for some level of care. Note these fatalities were not necessarily taken in a timely manner to a trauma center capable of providing an optimal level of emergency medical care. That was about 43 people dying each day on average. And they amounted to 44% of all crash fatalities that year as recorded by NHTSA.



Where Americans Died in 2019 without Hospital Care



In 2019, a ranking of States by vehicular fatality rates shows that nationally the average fatality rate was 11 deaths per hundred thousand population with 56% “Not Taken” to any hospital for care.



In 2019, a ranking of States by vehicular fatality rates shows that "Red

[politically conservative -- right leaning -- Republican] states were generally worse than Blue [left-leaning -- Democratic party] States. Red State Wyoming was worst with a fatality rate of 25.4 fatalities per hundred thousand population. Wyoming suffered 147 deaths and 69% were “Not Taken” to any hospital for care.



Blue State New York was the best State with a fatality rate of 4.79 fatalities per hundred thousand population. NY State had 35% that were “Not Taken” to any hospital for care ...



Available:

https://www.legalreader.com/too-many-die-without-optimal-care-for-crash-victims/