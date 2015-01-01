Abstract

In this editorial, we would like to inspire policy makers to support the real-time monitoring of suicide. Using real-time data to understand the spatiotemporal variability of suicides will allow policy makers evaluate interventions they have invested in and enable them to intervene in a timely manner in situations when an increase in suicides in any region or among any group in the community might be anticipated because of particular circumstances (e.g., quarantine, unemployment and economic crisis, or inappropriate media reporting). Real-time monitoring allows suspicions to be confirmed or rejected, which in turn gives hope for the development of resilience and coping or avoids the spread of inaccurate rumors. Networking and exchange of know-how can help in the development of real-time suicide surveillance systems. Our editorial begins by making the case for real-time surveillance of suicide and then provides examples of systems in three countries: Ecuador, Poland, and Japan.

Language: en