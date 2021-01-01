Abstract

The present study aimed to identify risk factors among older adult drivers from realistic data in order to stimulate the development of appropriate safety measures in the future. For this purpose, N = 400 archived case files from the driving authority in Dresden (Germany), were systematically analysed. The risk criterion was the outcome of the fitness to drive (FTD) assessment required by the authority. The results show that there are several significant risk factors (aged over 80, dementia, multi-morbidity and involvement into complex accidents) that can serve as cues for being unfit to drive. The practical measures for enhancing traffic safety are discussed.

