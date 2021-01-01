|
Citation
Kwon E, Park C. J. Traffic Transp. Eng. (Valley Cottage, NY) 2021; 9(1): e4.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, David Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
An iterative process, combining a macroscopic simulator and a set of the traffic demand-change estimation models, is developed to estimate the traffic demand at work zones in urban freeway corridors.The process is designed to capture the interaction between work-zone conditions and traffic diversion in determining the traffic demand approaching the entrance and exit ramps at a given work zone. The proposed models and process were calibrated and tested with the field data from the work zones in the Minnesota metro-freeway network. The test results indicate promising possibilities of the proposed process in terms of the estimation accuracy and transferability of the demand-change estimation models developed in this study.
