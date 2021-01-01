Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic Brain injury is a frequent cause for presentation of children to the Emergency Department. The type of accident and outcome could be different in children from adults.



Objectives of this study are to assess the various epidemiological parameters that influence the causation of trauma as well as injury pattern to brain in pediatric population.



Methods: The present observational hospital based prospective study was carried out in 96 brain injury patients of both sexes aged up to 12 years, over a period of 2 years. Data regarding the demographic characteristics, mechanism of trauma, type of injury, hemodynamic findings and outcome of the patients were collected.



Results: The most common mode of injury was road traffic accidents (54.2%) followed by fall from height (41.70%). The majority of the patients were male (61.45%) and aged between 6-12 years (54.16%)]. The mean age of presentation was 6.8 years. Epidural hematoma (EDH) and brain contusion were the most encountered type of brain injury.



Conclusions:

The majority of pediatric injuries are preventable by knowing the epidemiology and pattern of pediatric trauma.



Keywords: Brain injury, Trauma, Computed tomography, Epidemiology, Pediatric.



