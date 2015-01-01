Abstract

This paper uses a case study of Sierra Leone's Revolutionary United Front to help explain when and where non-state armed groups (NSAGs) use violence, and what type of violence such groups use. The first part of the paper compares 'ideological' and 'instrumental' theories and finds strong support for 'instrumental' explanations, particularly contestation theory. The second part of the paper seeks to explain the patterns of contestation, which the existing scholarship treats as an independent variable, and finds that the patterns of contestation are explained by the interaction of the state and NSAG's policy goals.

