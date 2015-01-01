Abstract

This article explores the interplay between conflict and child abuse; the various ways an armed conflict can be responsible for child abuse, particularly in a conflict torn area. It was conducted by using primary and secondary sources; historical and phenomenological approaches were used. The data were described and analyzed for easy clarification. It was discovered that child abuse was prevalent in Nigeria. There were other factors that were responsible for child abuse as highlighted in the paper, but it found conflict as uppermost. This is particularly so because when one considers the rampant conflicts that had made Nigeria restive and insecure. The neglect of the negative impact of conflict in fostering child abuse has led to an unbearable increase in the rate of child abuse in the country. As well, it was discovered that children were raped, killed, maimed, used for rituals, starved and rendered homeless during conflicts. The conclusion reached is that concerned authorities should make sure that conflict is not allowed to escalate to full blown war before it could be resolved. Security agencies deployed to arrest the situation should protect children from child abuse and make sure the perpetrators of child abuse are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.





Keywords: Conflict, Child abuse, Nigeria, Security agencies, Peace, Security.

