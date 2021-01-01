|
Hansen JA, Dorch TE, Studenka BE. J. Issues Intercoll. Athl. 2021; 14: 411-440.
(Copyright © 2021, College Sport Research Institute)
It is estimated that more than 3.8 million sport-related concussions occur annually in the United States, with potentially up to 43% of these unreported and untreated. The purpose of this study was to determine whether any particular sub-group of NCAA athletes is more at-risk to underreport symptoms, events deemed less-severe than concussions, or suspected concussions. We further aimed to assess reasons for not reporting suspected concussive events following a head impact. Student-athletes from 127 NCAA institutions completed an online survey to assess the influence of race, gender, socioeconomic factors, NCAA division, and sport category on the reporting of "sub-concussive" and concussive events, as well as the concussion symptoms they had experienced in sport. The survey also included questions designed to gauge student-athletes' general knowledge of and attitudes about concussions, and to determine any discrepancies between ideal and actual behavior when faced with hypothetical situations involving concussion- like symptoms.
