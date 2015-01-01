Abstract

Insecticide and pesticide poisoning and ingestion are relatively common in India. Organophosphate (OP) compounds have been and still one of most common pesticide used for self harm. Introduction of various similar chemicals into the market is posing difficulties in management of patients presenting with ingestion of these chemicals to the emergency room (ER). Many times these products could have similar branding but with different chemical composition. The lack of freely available national database of these products and advice on the management in case of poisoning due to them has been a challenge which is yet to be addressed.



Learning points and objectives:



- To be aware that not all pesticides are not OP compounds.

- With newer products coming into market, we need to be read the labels carefully and make a decision

regarding further management of these patients.



In the meantime we have to be cautious and aware that pesticides and insecticides have a wide chemical composition. ER physicians may have to take time and effort to get the correct chemical and review their

management while attending to such cases.

