Venkatesh AN, Basavaradder SB, Rajanna H. Science and healthcare Наука и здравоохранение 2021; 4(1): 20-27.
Insecticide and pesticide poisoning and ingestion are relatively common in India. Organophosphate (OP) compounds have been and still one of most common pesticide used for self harm. Introduction of various similar chemicals into the market is posing difficulties in management of patients presenting with ingestion of these chemicals to the emergency room (ER). Many times these products could have similar branding but with different chemical composition. The lack of freely available national database of these products and advice on the management in case of poisoning due to them has been a challenge which is yet to be addressed.
