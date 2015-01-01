SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Simpson FOL, Geenen S. J. Peasant Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/03066150.2021.1970539

unavailable

This article builds on debates about conflicts surrounding territorialisation for conservation. It elaborates on how slow violence can generate covert resistance which in turn transitions toward forms of overt resistance and sudden violence. Taking eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Kahuzi-Biega National Park as an example, it argues that the violent reoccupation of the park by indigenous Batwa communities can be explained by three factors: (i) the failure of peaceful strategies of rightful resistance; (ii) an increase in the level of threats to the Batwa; and (iii) the arrival of opportunities for the Batwa to forge alliances with different stakeholder groups.


Language: en

Conservation; DRCongo; resistance; territorialisation; violence

